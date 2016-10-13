A call for help answered by 'Do Gooders'

The Do Good Project team members after the completion of a recent project

Christina (on the right) and her mother Sharon who recently passed away

A phone call followed by a Facebook post was enough to bring together a Bossier Parish family in great need with a local group of volunteers who live the purpose-driven life.

"They have no place to go. It's the most important thing," explains Beth Couples. She's the one that placed a phone call to KSLA News 12's Doug Warner.

"If I had the money, I wouldn't have called you," Beth continued with tears in her eyes.

Beth was worried about a family she's grown close to through the years. A grandmother, a mother and a daughter all with serious medical problems, living in a home with serious problems of its own.

"About a year ago, they did a re-test on me and they found 3 spots on my stomach and said the cancer had come back and attached to my stomach," revealed Christina Dooley.

Dooley has been battling some form of cancer since the early 1990s, and she now finds herself battling stomach cancer and a severe bone density problem.

"When I wake up in the morning, it's hard for me to even walk," explains Christina.

Her mother Sharon had been in the hospital. Her kidneys had been shutting down. And Christina grandmother Patty was now in a nursing home diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"My faith keeps me going. I pray every day and ask God to keep me going," says Christina.

Sadly, just weeks after Beth's call to KSLA, Christina's mother Sharon passed away at the hospital.

"I feel like this is something my mom was trying to take care of before she passed away," Christina says. "I kind of would like to get it done for her."

While the family battled their way through their serious of medical problems, problems at home only continued to mount.

"The roof, it pours down. The water pours in when it rains," began Beth, highlighting everything from a leaky roof, floors giving way and mold in the small trailer home in a south Bossier mobile home park.

Not long after Beth's call for help, a Facebook post by Doug Warner eventually garnered the attention of a local group of volunteers, The Do Good Project.

"When I first got here, my heart just started bleeding for them," admitted Lee O. Savage about the condition of the home. He started The Do Good Project with many other members from The Simple Church.

"We talk about purpose driven lives at church, and what is our purpose, and how can we help serve," says Savage.

His group newly formed over the summer, painting and helping repair various homes in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. And he says with a little help, he feels The Do Good Project are up to the challenge making Christina's house a healthy home once again.

"Its one of the things I can do. I can help people," explains Savage.

"And as you help people, you can do good for people and you're doing the right thing by God."

Savage says he's got a group of volunteers about 20 strong. However they can use some expert help from carpenters and any supplies that can be donated to help repair the roof and floors You can reach out to The Do Good Project on their Facebook page or by emailing Doug at dougwarner@ksla.com.

