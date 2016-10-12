Police identify suspect in fatal shooting of Shreveport man

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Hayden B. Craig, of the 200 block of Larkin Street in Shreveport, whose body was found Oct. 10 in a field on West 77th Street. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/KSLA News 12)

WANTED: Sirmetric Santana Davidson, 26, of Shreveport, 1 count of second-degree murder. He stands about 5', 3" tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has his hair in short dreadlocks and has a tattoo on his forehead. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

They are looking for 26-year-old Sirmetric Santana Davidson, of Shreveport, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder. He stands about 5', 3" tall, weighs about 150 pounds, currently wears his hair in short dreadlocks and has a tattoo on his forehead.

Davidson is suspected of killing 22-year-old Hayden B. Craig, of the 200 block of Larkin Street in Shreveport.

Craig's body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday in an empty lot between 2 homes in the 300 block of West 77th Street by a woman who lives nearby.

"The gunshots woke me up. I heard 6, 6 gunshots," she said.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, recalled what she thought after spotting the man’s body. "I said 'He must be drunk' to myself. I said 'He's in the wrong place to be drunk,' you know? So I stood there for about 10 minutes.”

Police said Craig had several gunshot wounds to his midsection and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Davidson or the slaying to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or by visiting the group's website lockemup.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Davidson's arrest.

The slaying of Craig marked the third shooting in the same area of West 77th Street in the past 3 months. Last month, a man who had been shot was rushed to a hospital. And police found a man who had been fatally shot in July.

