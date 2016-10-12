Final Natchitoches Parish escapee captured

The third and final Natchitoches Parish escapee was captured Wednesday morning more than 200 miles away.

According to Natchitoches Parish Asst. Chief of Corrections Roger Henson, 35-year-old Walshea Mitchell was captured in Idabel, Oklahoma by members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Apprehension Unit. He was captured as result of a tip.

Mitchell was originally serving time until 2035 for armed robbery with a weapon and attempted armed robbery. Mitchell is now facing an additional charge of simple escape, and any other offenses that he may have committed while on the run.

U.S. Marshals and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies are expected to bring Mitchell back to an undisclosed Louisiana correctional facility at a later date.

The other 2 escapees captured earlier were Willie E. Ethridge and Michael Elliot. Ethridge, 34, was captured near Portland, Oregon, while Elliot, 24, was captured near Georgetown, Colorado.

The manhunt for the three escapees began on August 27 when they escaped from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center when they apparently disguised their bunks, breached a security door and scaled razor-wire fencing.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Corrections Division Staff, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other law enforcement agencies worked together to capture the escapees.

