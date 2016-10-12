Vote puts Shreveport aquarium a step closer to reality - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Vote puts Shreveport aquarium a step closer to reality

This is a look at the proposed facade of the new Shreveport Aquarium. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12) This is a look at the proposed facade of the new Shreveport Aquarium. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

All the formalities are falling into place for the city of Shreveport as it  moves closer to bringing a public aquarium to Northwest Louisiana.

The latest is a measure the City Council approved Oct. 11 that allows the city to lease the empty Barnwell Garden & Art Center to the Planet Aqua Group.

The $4.3 million aquarium along Red River on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is expected to open in summer 2017. 

Developers for Planet Aqua Group are relieved with the City Council's decision. 

"This has been a long time coming. We've been working here for over a year now with the city and the mayor's team. So it is great that its finished. That hurdle has finally been cleared and we can move on to the next," said Jon Whitehead, director of business development for Planet Aqua Group.

Once it opens, we're told tickets for admission to the aquarium will cost $8 each for those ages 3-12, $12 each for anyone older. 

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly