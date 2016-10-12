Vote puts Shreveport aquarium a step closer to reality

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler announced plans Tuesday to build an aquarium on the riverfront.

The Shreveport City Council took the first step to transform the Barnwell Center by voting to accept the introduction to lease the building to Planet Aqua Group to turn it into an aquarium.

City council takes first step to make way for Shreveport Aquarium

This is a look at the proposed facade of the new Shreveport Aquarium. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

All the formalities are falling into place for the city of Shreveport as it moves closer to bringing a public aquarium to Northwest Louisiana.

The latest is a measure the City Council approved Oct. 11 that allows the city to lease the empty Barnwell Garden & Art Center to the Planet Aqua Group.

The $4.3 million aquarium along Red River on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is expected to open in summer 2017.

Developers for Planet Aqua Group are relieved with the City Council's decision.

"This has been a long time coming. We've been working here for over a year now with the city and the mayor's team. So it is great that its finished. That hurdle has finally been cleared and we can move on to the next," said Jon Whitehead, director of business development for Planet Aqua Group.

Once it opens, we're told tickets for admission to the aquarium will cost $8 each for those ages 3-12, $12 each for anyone older.

