ArkLaTex deputy's singing makes waves on social media

Gaining attention on social media has been cellphone video of DeSoto sheriff's Deputy Daniel Green singing at a church in the area he patrols. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A DeSoto sheriff's deputy is making waves on social media, after a performance at church was uploaded to Facebook.

Deputy Daniel Green loves music. He never turns down an opportunity to sing at church, and he's been known to sing while on patrol.

"I got my first drum set at 5 years old and (have) been playing in church my whole life. I started singing about 10 years ago," Green explained.

So it's only fitting that he would keep a close eye on churches in the area he patrols.

"Most the time if I see a church having a special service, because I know how to spot things like trailers and trucks, that's a good sign they have a band there," Green said. "So I usually swing in and talk to them."

He's known for more than just being a friendly face. Green has been asked not once, but twice to lead songs.

Still, he wasn't prepared for the reaction the video got when it was posted on social media.

"I had no idea I was even going to sing," Green said. "Within a day and a half, it had over 10,000 views and I was blown away. I couldn't believe it."

Green said he doesn't do it for the attention. He does it because he cares about the community.

"It's very important just showing them that we can come in and hang out like that," Green said. "That makes them feel more comfortable. When we're around, they're not scared and they're more open to give us a call if they need us."

He's hoping the video will deliver an even bigger lesson in unity.

"It doesn't matter what color you are when the days of times are in. In God's eyes, we're all one color. And so there's no reason we can't go before him and worship as one."

