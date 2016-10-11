Fire heavily damages vacant Allendale house

Fire heavily damaged a house in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 1900 block Perrin St. just after 10 p.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames coming out of the house, which is believed to have been vacant.

More than 13 Shreveport Fire Department units worked to battle the blaze, including a ladder truck.

Crews tried to put out the fire from inside the house but exited once the roof started to collapse.

Firefighters say it took 37 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported but the house was deemed a total loss.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

