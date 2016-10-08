Good Things Happen Here: Students, staffers host Blue Breakfast

Students and staff members at Werner Park Elementary School in Shreveport hosted a Blue Breakfast for law enforcement officers Friday.

The event gave students an opportunity to sit with police officers and sheriff's deputies and get to know them beyond the badge.

“We get to meet police officers and talk to them," one student said. "And now that I know them, I’m not so scared of them."

As the gathering concluded, officers and deputies were cheered as they made their way back to their cars.