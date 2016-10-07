Father, daughter duo find diamond at state park

A father, daughter duo in Arkansas found a diamond while strolling through Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park and it only took them an hour to do so.

Arriving at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Dan Frederick and daughter Lauren spotted a 2.03-carat white diamond by 9 a.m.

It was their first time at the park and according to noted Park Interpreter Betty Coors “This is an example of a diamond that all park visitors dream of taking home.”

The family traveled all the way from Renton, Washington based on what they found when they searched the internet for “places to find gems.”

“My dad and I have always loved to hunt for gems-we’ve dug for sapphires and garnets and always search for agates when we’re on the Washington coast," said Lauren. "Naturally, we had always wanted to go to Arkansas to dig for diamonds. As much as we have talked about the trip and planned it out, I think we’re still kind of in shock that we found something as big and beautiful as our “Lucky Diamond.”

According to the park’s public information coordinator, they found their gem near the Star of Arkansas diamond marker on the north end of the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area.

Frederick said he spotted the diamond’s metallic shine on top of the ground about three feet away from where he was standing.

"When we first found the diamond we kept looking up pictures on the internet to make sure it was real and kept guessing what the weight would be (my guess was closest!). We were so excited with our find that we actually walked around the park for another 7 hours with the diamond in my Dad’s pocket, trying to find another one. It really was the cherry on top of a fun and special trip with my dad. Finding the diamond will be one of my favorite memories, especially since my dad and I found it together.”

“Dan Frederick has proven, once again, that it is possible to find large, beautiful diamonds while surface searching,” Coors said.

Frederick named the diamond “The Lucky Diamond.”

Larger diamonds are occasionally found on top of the search area by park visitors. Diamonds are a bit heavy for their size, and when rain washes dirt away, they are sometimes exposed to the surface. When the sun comes out, they sparkle and are easier to spot, according to park officials.

Dan and Lauren say they plan to keep their diamond, but they didn’t say what they would do with it.

In total, over 75,000 diamonds have been found at the park. The largest was a 16.37-carat white diamond discovered in 1975.

Learn more about Crater of Diamonds State Park here.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.