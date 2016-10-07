Shreveport man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearms

A Shreveport man is behind bars for pleading guilty to illegally having firearms after being convicted of a felony.

Terrell Kellum, 29, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Kellum was caught with two .380 caliber Locin and Molden L380 pistols following a traffic stop.

According to police, an eyewitness told officers they saw someone carrying two pistols near the intersection of Linwood and 70th street in Shreveport.

That call led to the traffic stop, where officers located the pistols.

Authorities say Kellum was previously convicted of a felony and was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Kellum faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, forfeiture of the seized items and a $10,000 fine.

Kellum will be sentenced on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.