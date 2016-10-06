SWEPCO partnership gives Captain Shreve students hands-on experience, saves school money

Engineering students at Captain Shreve High School put the lessons they're learning in class into a real-life scenario.

The school had the "bright idea" to partner with SWEPCO to replace lights inside the Captain Shreve gym. Students led the way on the project. The new LED lights will save the school district more than $2,400 in energy costs.

Customers can find out more information on how to use this program by visiting SWEPCOgridSMART.com.

