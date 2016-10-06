Police seek father of infant who went missing overnight

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police still are looking for the father of a year-old girl who went missing overnight.

Wilmer Joe Hill Jr., 21, of Texarkana, Texas, is wanted on 1 count each of aggravated assault of a public servant, assault-family violence, evading arrest in a vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

"It has been horrible. I was scared for my baby," the child's mother, Shantea Strickland, said Thursday. "But now she is home. I'm OK."

A friend of Je’Nori Serenity Hill's father returned the girl to Strickland about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said that person apparently did not know the situation.

"We got an anonymous call and said they wanted to bring her back to us," Je’Nori Serenity Hill's grandmother Arletta Hill told KSLA News 12. "We've got her back now."

Wilmer Joe Hill was seen Wednesday evening leaving the 3900 block of Main Street with his daughter in the vehicle with him, police said.

Officers had been called to Jameson Street about 6 p.m. that day about a reported kidnapping. Authorities said Wilmer Joe Hill tried to run over the officers when they arrived.

He then reportedly led them on a vehicle chase that ended when the car crashed into a ditch along Bottoms Road in the Liberty-Eylau area and caught fire. Police said Wilmer Joe Hill ran into the woods.

Strickland told KSLA News 12 on Thursday that her infant daughter and a woman also were in the vehicle when it wrecked. Police have not verified that account.

"They were able to get out of the car when the police lost them and she took her through the woods," the child's mother said. "And she got scratched up from the woods and bugs and stuff; and that is how the bumps came about."

Authorities urge anyone with information about Wilmer Joe Hill's whereabouts to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116.

