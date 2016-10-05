Caddo coroner IDs shooting victim as Shreveport teenager

Shreveport police discovered 18-year-old Bobby Evans' body Oct. 3 in the 1200 block of Travis Street. (Source: Shreveport Police Department via Twitter)

The person whose body Shreveport police found Oct. 3 is a local teenager, the Caddo coroner's office reports.

Bobby Evans turned 18 four days before his remains were found behind a vacant house in the 1200 block of Travis Street.

He had been shot in his abdomen.

Evans was identified through distinguishing physical characteristics and tattoos, according to the coroner's office.

Police were responding to a call about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 3 at Pete Harris Drive at Ford Street about a man who had been shot in his right hand.

Just after 2 p.m., a resident told them about Evans' body.

A third person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital. Authorities said that wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the shootings to determine whether they are related.



No arrest has been made.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

