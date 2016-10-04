Shreveport Country Club closes

The iconic Shreveport Country Club, established in 1909, has closed.

The closure effective Oct. 3 comes despite "a full renovation, as well as the addition of championship greens and countless adjustments and upgrades," says a letter from the facility's management team.

"With confidence in our seven-year effort and with the trust of your graces, we have now come to a season, however, where we must conclude the formal operations of club membership and activity."

For an indefinite period, says the missive posted on the country club's Facebook page, the management team will be restructuring its plans and seeking the best use for the country club's facilities and grounds.

"Since acquiring the property in 2009, we have striven to continue the tradition of proud service and quality club benefits which have made Shreveport Country Club one of the finest golf and event locations in this entire region for over 100 years. ... The club’s deepest desire has been to provide the excellence of service and pride of membership which Shreveport Country Club families have cherished for generations."

The management team says to call (318) 631-4511 with any issues or concerns. The country club's business office will be open through October.

"Coveting your prayers during this season, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all Shreveport Country Club members and to our amazing staff. Thank you for your many years of loyalty to the classiest memory maker in town — The Shreveport Country Club," the statement continues.

"To members both new and old, we dedicate this great journey of memories, a journey we have traveled together! Our hearts are heavy, but we do believe the best is yet to come for you, yours and this beautiful place."

