Live: Vice presidential debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence

The two vice presidential candidates will debate at Longwood College, Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. (Source: AP)

(RNN) - Welcome to the conversation about the vice presidential debate between Republican Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia set to get under way tonight at 8 p.m. CT.

Longwood College in Virginia is hosting the debate. The location for the debate was determined before the presidential candidates announced their running mates.

Raycom reserves the right to block comments that meet the above criteria or that we deem otherwise offensive.

Copyright 2016 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.