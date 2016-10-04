Bossier City girl surpasses goal for helping flood victims

Taylor Henry is sewing tissue holders to sell and raise money for flood victims. (Source: Victoria Shirley/ KSLA News 12)

The Bossier City girl KSLA News 12 first told you about in August has surpassed her goal of raising money for people impacted by floods.

Taylor Henry is the big-hearted Bossier City girl, using her sewing talents to help flood victims in South Louisiana.

The final amount she was able to donate turned out to be more than she thought.

"Wow, I knew that I could make my goal, but I didn't think I could make it this much past it. I'm really surprised," said Henry back in August when she raised $3,200 by sewing and selling tissue holders.

Now, she has more than doubled that amount. Her mom tells KSLA News 12 her grand total is more than $7,000.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.