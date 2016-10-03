Gov. Edwards reaches deal with BRF, University Health

The Biomedical Research Foundation took control of the two hospitals in October 2013 and operates them as University Health System, as part of Gov. Bobby Jindal's push to privatize most of the university-run public hospital system.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' chief lawyer says the state has reached a renegotiated management deal with the operator of the LSU charity hospitals in Monroe and Shreveport.

The governor's executive counsel, Matthew Block, said Monday that he hopes to have a signed agreement within days with Building Our Region's Future, known as BRF.

The reworked arrangement comes less than two weeks after Edwards moved to remove BRF as the hospitals' manager because foundation leadership refused new contract terms.

Block says under the renegotiated deal, BRF will provide $37 million in additional payments to LSU doctors for their services at the hospitals in this budget year. The hospital operator also will pay at least $6.9 million that LSU says it is owed in unpaid bills.

