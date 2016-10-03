'The Man From Mars' wins Louisiana Film Prize

The movie "The Man From Mars" has been selected as the 2016 Louisiana Film Prize winner.

The movie was picked by as the best film and earned a cool $50,000.

Film festival participants and a panel of secret judges voted on the top films.

Voters had to watch all 21 films before voting. The films were no less than 5 minutes and no more than 15 minutes.

KSLA News 12 was told the festival sold a record number of tickets this year. They reportedly stopped sales around 3,400 tickets.

The contest invited filmmakers from across the country to shoot a short film in Shreveport and Bossier City, for the chance to win the $50,000. This is believed to be one of the largest cash prizes for a short film in the world.

