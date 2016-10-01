Shreveport-Bossier City native wins "Price is Right" showcase showdown

Bossier City native, Alexa Landreaux, won the showcase showdown on the Price Is Right. (Source: KSLA)

A Bossier City native got the chance to win big on the popular game show 'The Price Is Right' on Friday.

Alexa Landreaux walked away with the grand prize in the showcase showdown by guessing less than $9,000. Landreaux won a 7-night stay in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a 6-night stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina and a brand new Toyota Tacoma.

"I actually couldn't hear anything that was going on, so I looked at my family and I saw their facial expressions. That's actually how I knew I won, but it was it seems like a blur now. I was just so excited,” said Landreaux.

Landreaux is an LSU Shreveport graduate and a current law school student.

