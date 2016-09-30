Download the KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather App

The free KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app for iOS and Android helps you stay on top of the forecast and provides important severe weather alerts and updates.

Features include:

Important weather alerts sent straight to your phone

Live, interactive radar (250 meters, the highest resolution available)

radar (250 meters, the highest resolution available) Hour by hour forecasts

10-day forecasts

Storm tracking

In-depth weather Video

See It, Snap It, Send It

Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

And so much more!

Stay up to date with the best local weather information in the ArkLaTex, right on your smartphone, iPad or tablet! The updated design makes it even easier to be prepared as conditions change. From staying safe during storms to knowing what to wear for the day, we’ll keep you up to date with current conditions, a live interactive radar, hour by hour forecasts, and 10 day forecasts.

You can download the app for free right here.

If you love video, the new KSLA Stormtracker 12 Weather app has a lot to love. You can watch in-depth weather videos and get specific weather information customized for your exact location. The new app also has 22 weather-sensitive photo scenes, 32 weather alert types, and a new button bar that allows you to jump directly to weather essentials.

Be sure to share your feedback via the app download page in your respective app store/market/world.



You can also contact our developers at allraycommobiledeveloper@raycommedia.com.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.