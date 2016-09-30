LSUS sorority gears up for CMN dance marathon

The LSU-Shreveport sorority Phi Mu is gearing up for a major fundraiser that will benefit its philanthropy, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The sorority has long been fundraising for the area CMN Hospital. It will hold a dance marathon in November to help raise awareness and funds for our area kids.

Allysa Baumeister, sorority president, and Jordan Bordelon, philanthropy chair, stopped by the KSLA News 12 studio to discuss how much the dance marathon will help kids who benefit from CMN.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.