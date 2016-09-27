Texarkana group collects items for South Louisiana flood victims

It's been more than a month since major flooding in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and residents there are continuing to rebuild.

A group in the Texarkana area is teaming up with a national organization to provide help to the flood victims.

The national group "50KSouls" has started a chapter in Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas for the South Louisiana flood victims.

The group is trying to load a semi-truck by October 4 with donated supplies from the ArkLaTex.

Items are being collected at the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church located at 200 Bishop Cannon Way in Nash, Texas.

"50KSouls" team member Jennifer Cannon said many people in the area wanted to donate, but didn't have a way of getting items to the flood area. But, that's now changed.

"We feel like these items will still be a help to somebody because they are going to have to rebuild so we are not sure if they're still getting stuff in from other people. But, we know that even in recovery, they are going to need something to start it off," said Cannon.

The project is called LOVE4LOUISIANA and those wanting to help can drop off donations at Full Gospel Holy Temple Church in Nash, Texas.

