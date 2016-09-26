Wheels, tires stolen from more than 2 dozen vehicles at Stonewal - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wheels, tires stolen from more than 2 dozen vehicles at Stonewall dealership

STONEWALL, LA (KSLA) -

DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a theft that happened at a Stonewall car dealership.

Deputies were called to the Marketplace Chevrolet Buick dealership Monday morning on reports someone had stolen wheels and tires from about 28 of the vehicles.

According to the dealership, it took the thieves about 5 hours; from about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night to 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. Officials say the thieves also cut the wires and spray painted some of the cameras.

Based on video obtained from the business, the people involved made off with the stolen merchandise in a U-Haul van. 

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-872-3956 and ask to speak with a detective.

