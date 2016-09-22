Dealership donates truck to Marshall Police Department

Patterson Dodge Chrysler Jeep recently donated the use of a 2016 Ram 2500 diesel truck to the Marshall Police Department. The truck will be utilized as a part of the Unified Command Center.

The Unified Command Center will be activated in response to major incidents; which can range from hostage situations to natural disasters. The Command Center is very large and carries the Police Departments Crisis Negotiation Team equipment; therefore, a large truck was needed to dispatch the Command Center to various locations. Patterson Dodge Chrysler Jeep stepped up to the plate, as they always do, for this community and donated the truck.

Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa stated “We cannot thank Richard Traweek and everyone at Patterson Dodge Chrysler Jeep enough. This edition to our Unified Command Center was much needed and will be a benefit to our community. We have so many great businesses in our city that answer the call when needed, and this is just one of the many things about Marshall, TX that makes it great!”

