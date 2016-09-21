Downtown Bossier City brewery hopes to entice beer lovers despite road construction

Downtown Bossier City business owners are reacting after a plan to redevelop the area was presented to the Bossier City Council.

An aerial view of what architects believe downtown Bossier City could look like in 10 years.

Bossier City's only brewery is fighting construction growing pains by offering specials. Flying Heart Brewing is in the middle of Bossier City's downtown development construction project.

The city is replacing utility lines, adding bike lanes and reducing Barksdale Boulevard from four lanes to two. City planners hope if the city builds the core of downtown, private developers will come in and extend development.

The brewery's main entrance on 700 Barksdale Boulevard is shut down by the construction. As a result, the brewery will offer beer lovers who use the Delhi Street detour with a buy one get one deal every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Flying Heart's owners hope the deal entices the community to check out the progress for the new downtown in Bossier City, "We know that the road construction makes us a little harder to get to so if you can make it to the tasting room between 5 and 6 p.m. you will be rewarded with two for one pints," said co-owner Ben Hart.

The rough estimate for the infrastructure work for phase one is around $13 million and take more than a year to complete. The work began in Spring of this year. The full project, which includes a few phases, is predicted to be completed in 10 years.

