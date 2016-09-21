Fall arrives Friday!

Fall officially arrives with the occurrence of the autumnal equinox on Friday. The seasons occur because of the tilt of the Earth's axis, the imaginary line running between the North Pole and South Pole. This tilt causes different parts of the planet to receive more solar energy than others during the Earth's orbit around the sun throughout the year. At 3:02 pm Friday, the sun's most direct rays will strike the equator, marking the change from summer to autumn in the northern hemisphere.

For the last 3 months since the summer solstice, the most direct rays from the sun have shined north of the equator. For the next 6 months the most direct rays from the sun will drift south of the equator. You'll notice the afternoon sun getting lower in the southern sky for the next 3 months.

This begins the half a year where the southern hemisphere receives more incoming solar radiation than the northern hemisphere. While we're cooling down and heading toward winter, folks south of the equator are enjoying spring-time conditions and getting ready for the heat of summer.

We'll not only start cooling off, but the hours of daylight will continue to dwindle until the winter solstice in December. The days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice in June, but in the weeks just before and just after the autumnal equinox we're losing daylight the quickest. Right now we're shedding about 2 minutes of sunshine each day. By the time we hit the 3rd week of December we'll have almost 2 hours less of daylight!

The autumnal equinox is one of 2 days out of the year when at almost all points on the Earth, outside of the north and south poles, the sun rises due east and sets due west.

Despite the term equinox, which is Latin for 'equal night', the time between sunrise and sunset is not exactly 12 hours yet. The discrepancy is due primarily the way the Earth's atmosphere affects sunlight. The sun's rays are refracted, or bent, by the atmosphere which allows us to see it rising and setting even when it is still just below the horizon. We won't see exactly 12 hours between sunrise and sunset until September 26th.

Even with the arrival of fall, we'll still be dealing with summer heat for at least another week. Temperatures won't be cooling down from our current levels until the end of next week.

