Judge tells accused cop killer to cooperate with sanity panel

We're learning much more about the criminal history of Grover Cannon, the Shreveport man captured after a citywide manhunt in the murder of police officer Thomas LaValley Wednesday night, August 5.

New details emerge about accused killer of SPD officer

A reward is being offered for the return of slain SPD Officer Thomas LaValley's department issued handgun.

The Shreveport police officer fatally shot last month while responding to a suspicious persons call was killed with the same caliber gun as his service weapon, which has yet to be recovered.

New details revealed during court testimony of SPD officer death

Accused cop killer Grover Cannon was back in Caddo District Court in Shreveport for a sanity hearing the morning of Sept. 21.

Those proceedings, however, had to be postponed.

That's because he refused to be examined by 2 doctors the court previously appointed to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Cannon is accused of fatally shooting Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley a year ago.

The sanity commission was expected to evaluate him then return to court today to report its findings.

The panel now is due back in court Oct. 17.

In the interim, Judge Ramona Emanuel has advised Cannon to cooperate with the examiners.

