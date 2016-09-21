Judge tells accused cop killer to cooperate with sanity panel - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Judge tells accused cop killer to cooperate with sanity panel

Grover Cannon, 27 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Grover Cannon, 27 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Accused cop killer Grover Cannon was back in Caddo District Court in Shreveport for a sanity hearing the morning of Sept. 21.

Those proceedings, however, had to be postponed.

That's because he refused to be examined by 2 doctors the court previously appointed to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Cannon is accused of fatally shooting Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley a year ago.

The sanity commission was expected to evaluate him then return to court today to report its findings.

The panel now is due back in court Oct. 17.

In the interim, Judge Ramona Emanuel has advised Cannon to cooperate with the examiners.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly