Shreveport awards bid to dog park contractor

The City of Shreveport confirmed Tuesday that the process of building a dog park is back on.

Six contractors submitted bids for the project.

The city awarded the construction bid to KAN Contracting on Monday.

Officials say the contracting process will take about 30 days, and once the contract is executed, work should begin in late October or early November.

A pre-construction meeting is set for next month.

Officials say construction was delayed after flooding from the Red River in April.

The city's first dog park is expected to be completed by March of 2017, weather permitting.

