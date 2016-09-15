SB Steppers remember teammate who died unexpectedly

A fire that killed a Shreveport woman in September 2016 is now being investigated as a homicide.

Gladys Greathouse's family and friends are honoring her life by sharing memories. (Source: Facebook)

Gladys Greathouse's family and friends are honoring her life by sharing memories. She was found dead after her home caught fire Thursday morning.

Greathouse was a loving mother grandmother, friend, and fellow employee here at KSLA News 12.

Gladys was also a very active member of a local line dancing group called the "SB Steppers."

"She was always someone you could go to, she always had that listening ear no matter what," said Tarmara Flentroy.



Greathouse's family, friends and coworkers are devastated to learn of her unexpected passing.

"My mom was an amazing she was strong, great mother, my biggest supporter and my best friend," said Greathouse's daughter, LaToya.



Flentroy saw her just Wednesday night, at their SB Steppers dance class.

"We stood outside for about 20 minutes after class, just laughing and talking about whatever was on our mind. We all are going to truly miss that," she said.

Greathouse was a founding member of the SB Steppers, and served as treasurer. She even co-chaired a recent steppers conference only a few weeks ago.

"She said she found her niche in it and from there it was just the skies the limit."

Greathouse was also part of the KSLA News 12 family for 21 years. She worked as a traffic coordinator, working with the sales team to make sure commercials run in the right places.

KSLA News 12 General Manager Joe Sciortino released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"The hearts of the KSLA family are heavy today. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on her children, family and many friends. Gladys has been with us for over 20 years and touched so many. It has been a tough day for all of us."

Through her life, Greathouse's family was always her number one priority.

"We are saddened but we know she is in a much better place," said Flentroy. "We miss her, her children and her grandchildren were her heart and her soul."

Greathouse was always upbeat and wanted everyone to have a good time and would want that spirit to be kept alive.

The SB Steppers held a private gathering in her honor in Greenwood where they would normally be having a line dance class Thursday night.

