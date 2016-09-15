Fatal 2016 fire being investigated as a homicide

People watch as investigators look into the cause of a fatal fire the morning of Sept. 15 on Sanders Street in Shreveport. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport fire and police investigators are trying to determine what caused a fatal house fire the morning of Sept. 15. (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)

A fire that killed a Shreveport woman in September 2016 is now being investigated as a homicide.

Corporal Angie Willhite with the Shreveport Police Department said they were notified on Sept. 29, 2017 that the death of 57-year-old Gladys Greathouse was ruled as a homicide. This update comes more than a year after Greathouse's body was found in a rear bedroom of a residence that burned the morning of Sept. 15, 2016.

At the time of the fire, KSLA News 12 spoke with Greathouse's daughter, Latoya Greathouse who said, "All I know is there was smoke coming from the house earlier this morning and the fire department showed up and as they were sweeping through the house to clear everything out, they found her body in there and I guess there was nothing they could do at that point in time."

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire was reported at 8:17 a.m. at a house in the 3600 block of Sanders Street. That's when neighbors saw smoke in the area and called 911.

Light smoke was visible from the front of the single-story structure just to the east of Jewella Avenue at Sanders when firefighters arrived about minute later. They had the fire under control by 8:34 a.m.

The wood-frame house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage estimated at about $30,000, authorities said.

Crime scene investigators have since been taking photographs and gathering other evidence in an attempt to determine what happened.

"It's still a shock," Greathouse said. "I'm still in disbelief that this is even happening. Like it's a dream. I'm going to wake up any second now."

At the scene along with crime scene investigators were representatives of the ATF and coroner's office.

Greathouse worked at KSLA News 12 as a Traffic Coordinator.

KSLA News 12 General Manager Joe Sciortino released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"The hearts of the KSLA family are heavy today. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on her children, family and many friends. Gladys has been with us for over 20 years and touched so many. It has been a tough day for all of us."

"She was....we were each other's biggest fans," said Greathouse. "I'm going to miss her. I don't know what I'm going to do without her."

At this time, the Caddo Coroner's office says the cause of death is undetermined. According to Shreveport police, there is no suspect in the investigation at this time.

