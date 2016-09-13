Dog licks motorcycle deputy during traffic stop

One Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputy has a new friend after a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Jessie Bearden was working traffic on Kingston Rd. when he pulled over a black Range Rover into the entranceway of the Kingston Plantation subdivision.

The driver reportedly told Deputy Bearden that she was taking her dog, "Oscar" to the groomer and she had a bit of a lead foot on the way.

After explaining to the driver the importance of slowing it down and giving her a warning, the driver's dog gave Deputy Bearden lots of love.

"Either the dog was elated his owner didn't get a speeding ticket, or because Dep. Bearden loves dogs so much...either way, next thing you know, Oscar is licking the face of Dep. Bearden," the department posted on the Facebook page.

The department went on to say, "law enforcement is serious business, and we know that the vast majority of people are law-abiding and will do the right thing. Moments like this are pretty awesome - for Dep. Bearden and Oscar!"

