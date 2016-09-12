Northwest Louisiana-made movie wins at film festival

A movie made in northwest Louisiana is bringing home awards after a film festival over the weekend.

"Cut to the Chase" earned the award for best directing, best lead actor for Blayne Weaver and best supporting actor for actress Erin Cahill.

The movie had a primarily local crew. It had a huge premiere opening in Shreveport with a real Hollywood red carpet at the Strand Theater.

The awards came after a trip to the Northeast Film Festival in New Jersey.

Weaver was the writer, director and lead actor in the movie. He's also won best director awards from the Hill County Film festival and the Philadelphia Independent Film Festival.

Lance Henriksen also won an award for best supporting actor from the Philadelphia Independent Film Festival.

