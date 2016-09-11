Miss Merry Christmas, Christmas Belles announced in Natchitoches

The 60th Miss Merry Christmas was crowned and the 2016 Natchitoches Christmas Belles were announced Sunday.

Ten young ladies from three Natchitoches Parish high schools competed for the title of Miss Merry Christmas and the honor of being selected a Christmas Belle.

Adriana Walker was crowned Miss Merry Christmas 2016. Adriana is a senior at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts.

The five girls selected as Christmas Belles are Elizabeth Long, senior at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts; Rylee Page and Bailey Thompson, both seniors at Natchitoches Central High School; and Madelyn Peluso and Mary Elizabeth Whitehead, both seniors at St. Mary's School.

Meredith Phelps was the recipient of the Barbara Kirsch Memorial Award. The Barbara Kirsch Award was established as a way to remember the positive influence Barbara had on others.

