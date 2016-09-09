The Men in White paying it forward in Shreveport-Bossier

They call themselves The Men in White.

They're not rich bankers, nor are they heirs to a family fortune.

Theirs is the wealth of kindness.

And this week, the anonymous pair began their mission of kindness one gesture at a time - to a genuinely surprised public in Shreveport-Bossier City.

KSLA News 12 spotted the dynamic duo on Twitter then just had to learn more about them and why they've decided to take time out to help others.

Dressed in matching white tuxedos, our cameras caught up with them handing out small gifts to motorists in Bossier City.

They say they don't want publicity, just to spread some smiles - a pushback against all the negativity in this world.

Tux 1, as we'll call him since he wants not to release his name, told us: "You know we can't help everybody. But if we can help inspire a spirit of goodness that will spread, I mean, it's really our only goal here."

They initially planned to give small gifts then began reaching out to a few businesses.

Tux 2 elaborated: "A lot of them have loved the idea, and they're all trying to throw in.

"So we have all types of different things. Zaxby's given us free Zaxby's for a year. We have free car washes. Free tickets to go to the football games this weekend."

They recently met the general manager at Buffalo Wild Wings on Airline Drive in Bossier City, who was only too happy to give them lots of gift certificates.

A smiling David Helferich explained: "I thought it was just a good gesture just to, you know, get out in the community and see different people."

As you might imagine, sometimes people are unsure what to think when approached by The Men in White.

Then again, that was kind of the point.

While waiting at a red light, a young woman who was given a gift card for a free car wash asked, "What is it for?"

"Nothing. Just for you to have a good day," came the response.

"Al right," the motorist said. "Thank you. Ya'll have a good day."

With a formal hat covering his face, Tux 1 added: "Man, I think we've all been there when it's almost impossible to smile; and it's one of the darkest places you can be.

"So if we can help bring somebody out of that or maybe even just make their day a little bit better, then it makes my day better. That's what puts a smile on my face."

The Men in White are the first to tell you they're just grateful to have gotten the help they needed earlier this year.

Now, they say, it's their turn.

They've given themselves a week to pass along their gifts. By then, they say, it'll be time to get back to their normal lives.

Copyright 2016 KSLA All rights reserved.