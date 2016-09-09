School rallies behind teacher battling cancer

Students and teachers at a Bossier City elementary school are rallying behind one of their own as she battles breast cancer.

It was an emotional day Friday at W.T. Lewis, where the Bulldog family showered a special 4th grade teacher with love and support as she prepares to take a short leave to focus on her treatment.

Everyone showed up wearing pink, and her class serenaded her with a medley of encouraging songs.

"They have a special place in my heart and I will never ever forget that moment," said Presley. "Its just been amazing. It's been overwhelming. I feel so loved and so supported."

Just four weeks ago, doctors diagnosed Presley with breast cancer, a disease that is unfortunately no stranger to her family.

"My mom passed away 6 years ago from breast cancer. She fought for 7 and did it gracefully," explained Presley, who will undergo a double mastectomy next week.

Students and fellow staff members weren't going to send her off without showing her how much she's loved.

"We are going to be present every step of the way. She is not going to fight this alone," said Lisa Burns, Principal at W.T. Lewis Elementary, "We look forward to supporting her and being there each and every day. Even though she's not here, we are a family and we will continue to be a family."

"There are not words to describe how I feel and how loved I feel and how supported I feel and what kind of strength it gives me to push through when I know I have them behind me," said Presley.

"Teaching is my heart. Its what I love to do and leaving them is the biggest part that hurts, but I will be back."

Presley hopes her journey will turn into a bigger life lesson.

"Your circumstance shouldn't affect who you are and how you impact others and how you can use your journey that you have. That you can keep going and still make life treasurable and fight for it and that's what we're going to do. We're going to fight and I'm going to be back."

