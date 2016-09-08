United Way of Greater Texarkana kicks off

The United Way of Greater Texarkana kicked off its annual campaign Thursday afternoon.

The campaign has a goal of raising $900,000 this season.

The theme for the drive is "All of it Matters When We Live United."

United Way of Greater Texarkana works with 22 agencies throughout 26 programs, impacting education income and health.

Director Mark Bledsoe says the need is greater than ever.

"There is a lot of need in the area and we can't do it without everyone's support and every bit of it matters. That is kind of the campaign this year," explained Bledsoe.

The agency serves nine counties in Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas.

More than 12,000 people directly benefit from the programs.

The campaign will continue through February of 2017.

