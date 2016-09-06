Suspected saloon burglar arrested, stolen ATM still missing

Bossier Parish Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying the person who broke into a Princeton saloon Sunday evening.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying the person who broke into a Princeton saloon Sunday evening.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested the suspect wanted for the burglary of the Showdown Saloon in Princeton that occurred back on Aug. 7.

David Keith, 34, of the 800 block of Highway 614 in Haughton, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with simple burglary and possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine).

Bossier detectives say they were able to use DNA evidence at the crime scene to further their investigation. They executed a search warrant at Keith’s residence where they reportedly found part of the Ghillie suit used in the burglary, as well as methamphetamine at the residence.

Detectives believe Keith is the primary suspect in the burglary, but they don’t believe he acted alone. Authorities say other arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

Keith was already incarcerated at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility after he was arrested on Aug. 23 on another simple burglary charge from the Haughton Police Department for allegedly burglarizing a residence in Haughton. Detectives added the new charges, and he faces a $90,000 bond on all three charges.

Authorities say the ATM that Keith stole from the saloon has yet to be located, and anyone with information about this case or the location of the ATM is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tip at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.