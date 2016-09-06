Bakery refuses to write 'Trump 2016' on cake

A Facebook post shared by a Bossier Parish teen is getting a lot of attention.

It reads, "Just left Albertsons. The woman behind the cake counter just refused to make me a birthday cake because I wanted Trump 2016 on it. Did that really just happen."

The cake is for the Benton girl's 18th birthday party, and the post has been shared now more than 150 times.

"I was just venting on Facebook when I made the status that I made, I didn't think I was going to get as much attention as it did," explained 17-year-old, McKenzie Gill.

Gill's excited about voting in her first Presidential election. Not only does she want to share that excitement with her friends, Trump 2016, is the theme for her upcoming party.

"Trump is just someone I really look up to," said Gill.

When she and her Mom went to order her cake at Albertson's on East Texas Street in Bossier City, they weren't expecting the reaction they got.

"We just need an American flag cake with Trump 2016 on it, and right when I said Trump the lady just (makes face) kinda Trump? And she was like I can make you a flag cake but I'm not going to write Trump on it," explained Gill.

Gill says they decided to take their order elsewhere, and notified store officials.

"It's your job, we're not really going for your opinion on what you think of the candidates we were just wanting Trump 2016 on the cake."

Connie Yeates, a spokesperson for Albertson's released the following statement:

"We apologize to our customer in Bossier City for the situation regarding the cake that was requested. Our Bakery staff member misunderstood the training provided regarding copyrighted phrases, and incorrectly informed the customer we could not fulfill her request. We would be happy to provide the cake as the customer requested."

Despite what happened, the 17-year-old is letting it roll off her back and excited about being able to exercise her right to vote in November.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.