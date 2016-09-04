3 escaped Natchitoches inmates remain on the run

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Police Department are searching for three inmates who reportedly escaped from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Saturday night.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for three Natchitoches Parish Detention Center escapees, and have recently released a description of a vehicle of interest.

Suspected vehicle the inmates may be in. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are still looking for three inmates who escaped more than a week ago from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Michael Elliot, 35-year-old Walshea Mitchell and 34-year-old Willie Etheridge escaped from the Dorm B of the detention center around 10:16 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Deputies say the inmates may be traveling in a white 2015 Ford F-250 Super-Duty 2-door, 2-wheel drive pickup truck bearing Louisiana license plate 240146.

The vehicle, which has black bumpers, a black grill, a chrome tool box in the bed and number 55 on the front right and left fenders was reportedly stolen from a work site in the City of Natchitoches last Sunday on Aug. 28.

Elliot was serving time until 2019 for illegal possession of stolen things and theft of a motor vehicle.

Mitchell was incarcerated for armed robbery with a weapon and attempted armed robbery. He wasn't scheduled to be released until 2035.

Etheridge was serving time for attempted second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. He was scheduled to be released in 2037.

At the time of their escape, deputies say, Elliot, Mitchell and Etheridge were not armed, but they should be considered dangerous and extreme caution should be used if seen.

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Louisiana State Police and other agencies are assisting the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office with this case.

Deputies ask that if you see any of these escapees, to not approach them, but instead contact 911, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-352-6432, Natchitoches police at 318-352-8101 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

