Caddo deputy honored for outstanding leadership

Corporal William Mikesell receiving First Responder of the Year Award (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Caddo parish deputy has been named First Responder of the Year by the Caddo Freemasons.

Corporal William Mikesell was honored Thursday for his outstanding leadership and service to the community.

Caddo Lodge #179 Free & Accepted Masons Worshipful Master Larry Hawkins presented Cpl. Mikesell with the award, which is presented annually to deserving first responders in the community.

Mikesell has served and protected the citizens of Caddo Parish for 25 years. He has worked in correction, patrol, narcotics, youth services and civil matters.

Mikesell was also a field training officer for new deputies on patrol.

Mikesell is currently a member of the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing team. He provides support to police officers and emergency responders in stressful situations.

Mikesell is a patrol deputy in the Blanchard area.

