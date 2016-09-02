Chancellor: LSUHSC-Shreveport not in imminent danger of closing

Shriners Hospital in Shreveport drops plans for a partnership with LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport, now that the national nonprofit has decided to bill insurance companies

The official transition from public to private has taken place for Shreveport's LSU Health Shreveport. The hospital is now known as University Health Shreveport.

Louisiana's lawmakers are still trying to hash out this year's budget deficit, but they can't help but look ahead to next year's $750 million shortfall.

Potentially deep cuts to the health care system paint a dismal picture for the state-owned health sciences center in Shreveport.

In the midst of the LSU Health Sciences Center facing budget cuts from Baton Rouge, one local senator traveled to the medical school Monday to commend it on its economic impact to the area.

LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport is not in imminent danger, the facility's interim chancellor says.

That's how G.E. Ghali responded this afternoon to recent reports that the center only has months of funding left before it closes its doors.

"I am happy to say that we are definitely NOT on any form of 'life support'," he says in a message sent to faculty and staff members plus other supporters of the facility.

He reiterates in the one-page missive that he has assurances from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and LSU President F. King Alexander that LSUHSC-Shreveport - including its schools of medicine, allied health and graduate studies - "will continue to fully operate and execute our stated missions of patient care, education and research."

When asked about the facility's financial status, Alexander sent this statement to KSLA News 12: "I don't know about conspiracies or rumors, but the only agenda we have at LSU is to make sure the Health Sciences Center in Shreveport is the best we can possibly make it."

Ghali further wrote that the Shreveport center acknowledges the challenges it's undergone under statewide privatization imposed during Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration.

He also maintains that the medical school is in close communication with Edwards' office and that they are working on issues but are not closing down.

KSLA also reached out to LSU President F. King Alexander for comment on the medical school's financial future.

Alexander gave this statement:

