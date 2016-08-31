Shreveport officers credited for helping stranded man return home

Several Shreveport police officers are being hailed as good Samaritans for their part in helping a stranded man return home Tuesday morning after he fell on hard times.

Police got a call early that morning about a man who, according to 911 calls, was almost hit by passing drivers as he walked along a part of I-20, between Hearne and Jewella Avenues.

When officers arrived, they discovered the 70-year-old man appeared disoriented and hungry. He told them he was attempting to return back to his home in the city of Fort Worth, Texas after getting stranded in Shreveport with no money or food.

After learning of the man’s plight, Shreveport Police Patrol Sergeant Laura Potts spread the word to other officers, who offered to help.

At the end of the officers' collaborative efforts, the man was safely on a charter bus with enough money to buy food during his return to Fort Worth.

“It warms our hearts to be able to share events like this that directly impact the lives of others in a positive manner,” said Sergeant Potts. “The officers, who displayed their generosity in assisting the man in legitimate need, should feel a strong sense of accomplishment as the true aspect of “selfless service” became evident in their actions on today”.

Officers say the man was emotionally moved by their kind act. "We bid our visitor safe travels," added Sergeant Potts.

The officers that took part in getting the man back to Fort Worth were Corporal Vincent Baurichter, Corporal Kimberly Broome, Corporal Bonnie Mikesell, Corporal Tyiesha Robinson and Corporal Brandon Davenport.

