Vehicle description released in search for escaped Natchitoches inmates

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Police Department are searching for three inmates who reportedly escaped from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Saturday night.

Suspected vehicle the inmates may be in. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for three Natchitoches Parish Detention Center escapees, and have recently released a description of a vehicle of interest.

Deputies say that escaped inmates Michael Elliot, Willie Etheridge and Walshea Mitchell may be traveling in a white 2015 Ford F-250 Super-Duty 2-door, 2-wheel drive pickup truck bearing Louisiana license plate 240146.

The vehicle, which has black bumpers, a black grill, a chrome tool box in the bed and number 55 on the front right and left fenders was reportedly stolen from a work site in the City of Natchitoches on Sunday.

The trio reportedly escaped from the detention center's dorm B around 10:16 p.m. Saturday, then jumped over two rolls of razor wire fence.

Elliot was serving time until 2019 for illegal possession of stolen things and theft of a motor vehicle.

Mitchell was incarcerated for armed robbery with a weapon and attempted armed robbery. He wasn't scheduled to be released until 2035.

Etheridge was serving time for attempted second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. He was scheduled to be released in 2037.

Two escapees were last seen wearing black sweat pants and black long sleeve sweat shirts, while the third was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray long sleeve shirt.

At the time of their escape, deputies say, Elliot, Mitchell and Etheridge were not armed, but they should be considered dangerous and extreme caution should be used if seen.

Deputies ask that if you see any of these escapees, to not approach them, but instead contact 911, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-352-6432, Natchitoches police at 318-352-8101 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

