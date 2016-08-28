3 inmates escape from Natchitoches Parish Detention Center

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and Natchitoches Police Department are searching for three inmates who reportedly escaped from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Saturday night.

According to Natchitoches Parish Chief of Corrections, the three inmates escaped from Dorm B around 10:16 p.m., then jumped over two rolls of razor wire fence.

Deputies are searching for 24-year-old Michael Elliot, 35-year-old Walshea Mitchell and 34-year-old Willie Etheridge.

Elliot was serving time until 2019 for illegal possession of stolen things and theft of a motor vehicle.

Mitchell was incarcerated for armed robbery with a weapon and attempted armed robbery. He wasn't scheduled to be released until 2035.

Etheridge was serving time for attempted second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. He was scheduled to be released in 2037.

Two escapees were last seen wearing black sweat pants and black long sleeve sweat shirts, while the third was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray long sleeve shirt.

At the time of their escape, deputies say, Elliot, Mitchell and Etheridge were not armed, but they should be considered dangerous and extreme caution should be used if seen.

Captain Tony Moran with the Natchitoches Sheriff's office says they believe the inmates are still in North Louisiana. Deputies followed up on leads Monday morning.

Deputies ask that if you see any of these escapees, to not approach them, but instead contact 911, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-352-6432, Natchitoches police at 318-352-8101 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

State police are also assisting in the search.

The investigation is continuing.

