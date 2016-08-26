Ex-Caddo commissioner not going to jail just yet

Attorney Elton Richey and former Caddo Commissioner Michael Williams at the federal courthouse in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)

A former Caddo commissioner has been granted a 1-month reprieve before he has to report to federal prison.

Michael Williams had been scheduled to report Monday.

He now has until Sept. 26 to do so.

Williams has been ordered to serve 14 months in connection with a wire fraud case.

He filed a notice of appeal Aug. 9.

