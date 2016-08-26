Bank donates cooling towels to Bossier City officers

Several Bossier City police department supervisors were on hand to accept a donation of cooling towels from Citizens Bank and Trust employees. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Employees from a Vivian bank donated cooling towels to the Bossier City Police Department to help its officers while working in the heat of summer.

The donations were taken to the Bossier City police headquarters Thursday.

The employees from the Citizens Bank and Trust in Vivian dropped off boxes of Enduracool Cooling Towels for officers to keep and use while on patrol in the city.

Several police department supervisors were on hand to accept the towels and thank the employees for their donation.

The towels will be distributed to officers assigned to the BCPD’s patrol division.

