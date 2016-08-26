Church group donates knitted animals to DeSoto Parish deputies for children

A group of knitters donated knitted animals for DeSoto Parish deputies to give to children they encounter in need of comfort.

Melanie Glen of Gloster, LA and her granddaughter Emma delivered the animals Thursday morning.

Glen is a representative from the knitting ministry at First Presbyterian Church in Shreveport, LA. She and Mary Frances Shepherd, Mary Nelson, and Carol Shockey work on knitting animals for children.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said, "We gladly accepted the donation and hope the animals will comfort children we come in contact with during traumatic events."

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.