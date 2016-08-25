Counselor starts program to 'Shut Down Bullying Now' - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Counselor starts program to 'Shut Down Bullying Now'

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Lamesa Fleury gives a presentation of her program "Shut Down Bullying Now" (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12) Lamesa Fleury gives a presentation of her program "Shut Down Bullying Now" (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
5th grade students at Southern Hills Elementary watch the "Shut Down Bullying Now" presentation. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12) 5th grade students at Southern Hills Elementary watch the "Shut Down Bullying Now" presentation. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A counselor in the ArkLaTex has a new program to teach students to "Shut Down Bullying Now."

If a person hasn't been bullied, chances are they've seen it. The program "Shut Down Bullying Now" aims to help students know what to do if they encounter bullying.

Lamesa Fleury is a counselor at Southern Hills Elementary. She interacts with students every day and says she sees bullying first-hand.

"I'm seeing it happening too much in our schools. So I just wanted to be that positive change," said Fleury.

Fleury says she wanted to share the effects of bullying with others and how to combat it, so she came up with the program. She says her it's unique because it doesn't aim to prevent bullying, it aims to shut it down when it happens.

"Because realistically people say stop bullying, stop bullying, but it happens and it's going to continue to happen," said Fleury. "I want to provide the tools and the resources that people need to shut it down when it does happen."

One way Fleury says students can shut down bullying is to immediately report it to someone as soon as they see it. The program also shows different examples and signs of bullying. It has tips for recognizing if someone is being bullied and websites and advice on how to intervene or get help.

She has two separate programs, one for young children and one for older students.

The presentation even has a demonstration with a piece of paper. It demonstrated the irreversible damage that bullying can have and how you can't take your words back.

Fleury said, "That's always a good lesson because they realize, it's like something clicks.

It's something some of the 5th grade students who saw it Thursday, say will help.

"It really teaches us how it's not cool and that we can all put a stop to it," said Semora Kennon.

A representative with Caddo Parish Schools said there are no formal plans to adopt it as a district-wide program, but they will use it as it fits the needs of the school. It is up to the principals to reach out to Fleury to get her to bring the program to their schools.

Fleury has presented at churches, to children with the Rutherford House, and at community centers and day cares. 

The program for free and anyone who wants to get in touch with Fleury can email her at shutdownbullyingnow@gmail.com.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

