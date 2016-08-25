Man convicted of raping developmentally challenged teen

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A three-woman, nine-man jury deliberated close to two hours before convicting a Shreveport man of third-degree rape.

After hearing from seven witnesses from Tuesday, August 23, through Thursday, August 25, the jury determined that Timothy DeShun Kelly, 37, raped a 15-year-old, severely developmentally delayed girl. The rape occurred April 14, 2015.

The trial before Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh began Monday, Aug. 22.The jury deliberated an hour and 45 minutes before returning its verdict at 1:30 p.m.

Prosecutors were Jason Waltman and Joshua Williams. Kelly was defended by David McClatchey.

Kelly faces up to 25 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He will be sentenced September 26. The state plans to seek sentence enhancements due to Kelly's prior convictions.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.