Shreveport releases names of police chief applicants

Shreveport just released the names of those who want to be the city's next police chief and who have qualified to take the Civil Service Examination for Police Chief. 

Police Chief Willie Shaw announced his retirement in July after 6 years at the helm. Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler named Lt. Alan Crump as the interim Chief on July 22 for 90 days to lead the department during the search process. 

The 19 names were approved Friday by the Shreveport Civil Service Board then delivered to Tyler’s office for public release.

Each applicant must pass the examination to be considered as a candidate for the position. The exam will be given on Sept. 21, 2016.

