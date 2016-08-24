Mother graduates high school after 12 year hiatus

A mother graduates high school Tuesday more than 10 years after she went to the school the first time.

It was an extra special moment for Qunesha Stewart to cross the graduation stage at Caddo Magnet High School. She was supposed to graduate in 2004 but didn't pass the graduation test.

Stewart didn't just want her GED, she instead wanted to earn her diploma 12 years later to be a positive role model for her 9 and 2-year-old children.

"I'm a single mother with 2 beautiful kids and the example I had to set I'm a role model, so I had to go back to get my diploma to show them if you can do it, mother can do it, too," said Stewart. "So it's amazing to be here today and to be able to say I did it. And I'm telling others, young people and older people at my age that you can do it, too. Keep God first and it's nothing you can't accomplish."

Stewart now plans to attend Southern University - Shreveport to study in the medical field.

About a couple dozen other graduates also received their diplomas at the summer graduation commencement.

